Football fans could save themselves streaming frustration with one simple check

Fans who watch sport online through streaming services are being warned their streams could jump, freeze or not work entirely.

Modern football is streamed in high quality by Sky Sports, TNT and Amazon Prime, with those services offering daily, weekly and monthly streaming passes to access HD and 4K streams of the action.

But fans who have slow internet connections are missing out and could miss important moments, according to experts.

Commenting on the results, Alex Tofts, strategist at Broadband Genie: “It’s so frustrating to have your weekend ruined with faulty or slow broadband. Many factors can influence broadband speed, some of which are outside of your provider’s control. However, if you find your connection is consistently below what you were promised, report it to your provider.

“You don’t need to suffer in silence, the majority of connections in these areas have access to broadband capable of download speeds of 100Mb or even full fibre broadband.”

Fans can check their average internet speed on any device here, and if it falls below the magic number of around 30Mps, it could be a weekend of frustration even if their team is winning.

While the exact speed needed depends on picture quality and the number of devices using the connection, around 30 Mbps is a good target for most households according to the streaming giants.

Sky Sports, which has over 1500 Premier League and Football League games this season, recommends a minimum broadband speed of 15–30 Mbps for live streaming, with 30 Mbps or more considered a good speed. This should be sufficient for watching live football in high-definition without frequent buffering.

Sky Stream recommends at least 25 Mbps, increasing to 30 Mbps for UHD viewing or when using an additional Sky Stream puck. UHD streaming benefits from a faster connection, particularly when watching high-quality live sports where interruptions can be frustrating.

However, having a fast broadband package does not guarantee perfect streaming. Wi-Fi signal strength, network congestion and other devices using the connection can all affect performance. A busy household may therefore need considerably more than 30 Mbps overall.

Experts say 30 Mbps is a sensible minimum target for live sport, while 50–100 Mbps provides a useful safety margin, especially for UHD viewing and multiple connected devices.

Fans with an internet connection slower than that are being offered incentives to switch their provider, with many internet companies offering gift cards and bonuses up to £100 for anybody who switches to their services.

Broadband Genie also provides a speed test, allowing sports fans to check whether their existing connection is delivering the performance they expect. You can check yours here.