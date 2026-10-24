Football fans want to travel by train; clubs and rail companies need to act

There is something wonderful about travelling to an away game by train. The familiar faces gathering on the platform, the increasingly optimistic predictions about the afternoon’s result, the first sight of an unfamiliar city through the carriage window.

For many supporters, the journey is part of the occasion. A few hours spent with friends, talking football, revisiting old victories and anticipating another memorable afternoon. The match itself might be dreadful, but at least the day out was worthwhile.

It’s an experience worth preserving. And, with a little cooperation from football’s authorities and the transport industry, one that could become considerably more accessible.

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Travelling by train rather than car can substantially reduce the environmental impact of following a football team. Yet the obstacles confronting supporters who want to make that choice can be formidable.

Among them are expensive tickets, unreliable services, awkward connections and kick-off times seemingly designed without any consideration for the people attending the match.

But the appetite for change is greater than many might imagine.

Research published by Trainline’s ‘I came by train’ initiative in September 2025 estimated that UK supporters make 34 million return journeys of more than an hour to football matches each year. More than half are undertaken by car.

Crucially, 83% of surveyed travelling supporters said they would consider using trains more often, while 77% wanted to make more environmentally friendly choices.

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Those findings should challenge the assumption that football supporters are uninterested in reducing their environmental impact. Many would welcome the opportunity; they simply need a practical way of doing it.

The same report identified the potential to shift as many as 10 million annual football journeys from road to rail by 2035, provided appropriate incentives and improvements were introduced.

Its proposals included discounted match-day rail fares, more flexible tickets when fixtures are rearranged and clearer information about public transport options.

None requires supporters to abandon the traditions that make following football enjoyable. If anything, they could make away days better.

Consider the difference between spending several hours behind the wheel, negotiating motorway traffic and searching for somewhere to park, and travelling with friends on a train. The latter offers an opportunity to relax, socialise and enjoy the occasion without somebody having to volunteer as designated driver.

Of course, that argument becomes considerably less persuasive when the return fare costs a small fortune or the last available service departs before the final whistle.

Research published in 2025 by Away End, working with the Cool Down Sport for Climate Action Network and supported by Pledgeball, demonstrated just how serious that problem can be.

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Examining all 1,656 fixtures from the 2024/25 English Football League season, the researchers identified widespread difficulties for supporters attempting to complete away journeys using public transport.

Their modelling suggested that inadequate services and inconvenient scheduling could leave supporters facing substantial additional accommodation costs or switching to more polluting forms of transport. The report estimated that addressing the problem could avoid up to 23,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, depending on how supporters responded.

Football’s scheduling decisions are central to the problem.

A Saturday afternoon fixture might offer supporters several opportunities to travel home. Move the same match to a late evening slot and the available options can disappear.

Television broadcasters have legitimate commercial interests, but those interests should not routinely outweigh the needs of supporters who attend matches.

In Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust’s 2026 survey, 95% of UK-based respondents agreed that considerably more consideration should be given to matchgoing fans when fixtures are moved for television. A hefty 40% reported being unable to attend at least one match because of a rearranged kick-off.

Supporters shouldn’t have to choose between watching their team and getting home at a reasonable hour.

There are encouraging signs that football is beginning to take the issue more seriously. In August 2026, UEFA introduced new guidance for measuring the emissions generated by spectator travel, developed alongside the Premier League and the governing bodies of France and Germany’s leading divisions.

The methodology encourages clubs to understand how supporters travel and identify opportunities to reduce emissions through better information, public transport partnerships and incentives.

Measuring the problem won’t automatically solve it, but it gives clubs a stronger basis for making improvements.

The Football Supporters’ Association has also worked with the Rail Delivery Group to gather evidence about supporters’ experiences of travelling by train, including the difficulties created by ticketing arrangements and matchday services.

The next step is turning that understanding into meaningful changes.

Clubs could negotiate discounted rail tickets, improve travel information and coordinate with operators when large numbers of supporters are expected. Broadcasters and leagues could give greater consideration to return journeys when scheduling matches. Train operators could provide additional capacity or later services where demand justifies them.

Supporters have a role, too. Travelling together, exploring rail options before automatically reaching for the car keys, and raising transport problems through supporters’ trusts can all help. Organisations such as Pledgeball provide opportunities to turn individual environmental concerns into collective action.

Nobody should be made to feel guilty for driving when public transport is prohibitively expensive, inaccessible or simply unavailable. The responsibility for improving those alternatives cannot rest entirely with supporters.

But there is something encouraging about knowing that so many fellow fans would welcome a different approach.

Football has always been about shared experiences. With better planning, the journey to the ground could become one of the most enjoyable parts of supporting a team, while doing a little less damage to the planet along the way.

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