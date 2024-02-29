Football fans want VAR accuracy in a non-VAR world and therefore we’re all screwed

We’re going to give you a little window into our life here. Whenever anything at all happens – from the crashingly mundane to the violently significant – our thought turns with troubling speed to trying to think of which scene from The Simpsons most fittingly represents it.

The great thing about this game is that it never, ever fails. The Simpsons did it. There is a Simpsons scence, quote, set-piece for literally any scenario life can throw at you. Try it.

This week, we’ve found ourselves thinking about the bit with the kids’ focus group where they’re asked what they want from a cartoon and the results come back as “a realistic, down-to-earth show that’s completely off the wall and swarming with magic robots and also you should win things by watching”.

Because we were watching Blackburn v Newcastle, a realistic, down-to-earth show where the magic robots were absent.

Games where large Championship clubs like Blackburn are up against large Premier League teams like Newcastle offer the highest-profile examples now available of big teams playing without the VAR safety-net/­hindrance (delete as appropriate).

Which always means the following, or some variation of it, happens.

“Isn’t this a breath of fresh air! Isn’t it nice just to be watching a lovely game of lovely football without worrying about that bloody VAR sticking its beak in?

“Just trusting and respecting the officials’ decisions, like we always definitely did in the good old days before VAR got brought in which I never wanted you know, because I’ve never been one for complaining about decisions.

“The officials have a tough job, and we should accept that mistakes sometimes happen. All part of the game. It’s better than having bloody VAR, isn’t it? Sticking its nose in, with its toenail offsides and making everyone confused about what handball is. Dreadful business. Not the beautiful game I knew. This is so much bett… FOUL THROW! THAT WAS A FOUL THROW! THEY’VE SCORED FROM A FOUL THROW! F***SAKE, REF, ARE YOU F***ING BLIND OR WHAT? We really should have some kind of system to prevent these incompetent bastards in black ruining our game, who the hell do they think they are?”

This isn’t to single out Newcastle fans – or the Blackburn fans who would later complain Martin Dubravka was an inch off his line for the decisive penalty in the shootout. It could and has and will be anyone at all.

It’s the reality, and it’s why there is now no way out of the VAR hellscape. The VAR toothpaste has been gaily squeezed all over the football sink and there’s no way of getting it back into the tube. A metaphor worthy of the AI Wonka Wonderland script there, but you get the idea.

You see people all the time saying we should just bin it, go back to how things were (including our own John Nicholson, many, many times). It’s a fine idea, a lovely thought. Just the thought of being able to instantly celebrate a goal straight away is enormously liberating.

But the problem with this is always the same: the ‘how things were’ that people want to return to is a fiction. Like the Tories, they want to return to a time and a place that exists only in their minds. A time when youngsters respected their elders and football players, fans, managers, broadcasters and journalists accepted that officials might sometimes make mistakes and just let it go and moved on.

The only possible way to now scrap VAR is for everyone to agree that having seen the alternative we’re all agreed that the old ways, with occasionally quite egregious and instantly obvious errors going uncorrected, is better than whatever this is. That agreement would be easily reached, and is a position that would hold for precisely as long as it takes for the next quite egregious and instantly obvious error to go uncorrected.

Football fans aren’t rational. Deep down, a large number of them don’t really want the things they say they want. They don’t really want consistency; common sense isn’t all they ask. What they want, fundamentally, is more decisions to go the way of their team. So they’ll want VAR when decisions go against them, and they’ll want the good old days when VAR is spending eight minutes drawing lines on Nicolas Jackson’s knee or trying to divine any deeper hidden meaning behind the psychotic endeavours of Cristian Romero.

Football fans don’t want VAR but they want VAR-level decision-making accuracy from officials, because otherwise they will bemoan VAR’s absence. They don’t want VAR to delay the game for more than a minute or two, but also VAR decisions must not be rushed lest further errors be baked into the good process. Fans want Schrodinger’s VAR, but they want to be able to decide when and if that box is opened.

We have now reached the point with VAR where both its presence and absence will be lamented as required, and it’s impossibly hard to see any way out of this maze football has constructed for itself. The loudest complainers about VAR now are the same people – managers, pundits and fans – who complained most loudly about bad decisions in the good old days. Very little of it is really in good faith.

Football has its down-to-earth show that’s swarming with magic robots, just like we all apparently wanted, and there’s no obvious way back.