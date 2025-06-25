Liverpool v Everton will still be among football’s greenest derbies after move

There’s something sacred about a derby day. Blood pressures rise, pies sell out and for 90 emotionally chaotic minutes, a city or town becomes a cauldron of tribalism and bad chants.

But while most of us argue about form, history and dodgy refereeing decisions, we rarely stop to consider the carbon footprint.

Yes, welcome to football in the age of climate consciousness, where your away day might not just wreck your mood but the planet too.

But it’s not all doom and diesel. In fact, some British derbies are brilliantly sustainable, mostly by accident. The closer the grounds, the fewer the emissions. It’s basic maths and basic public transport logistics.

So here it is – a stat-backed, slightly tongue-in-cheek ranking of the most carbon-friendly derbies in British football, where the only thing polluting the air is the pre-match banter.

1) Dundee FC vs Dundee United

Distance between stadiums: 0.2 miles

CO2 emissions per round trip (walking): 0 kg

It doesn’t get greener than this. Dundee’s top two clubs are separated by little more than a narrow street; Tannadice Park and Dens Park literally stare each other down across Sandeman Street. Fans can walk between the two grounds in about 90 seconds, unless they stop for a pre-match Irn-Bru.

There are few carbon emissions here unless you count the smoke from nervous cigarettes. This is not just Britain’s greenest derby – it’s arguably the greenest in the world.

2) Nottingham Forest vs Notts County

Distance between stadiums: 0.3 miles

CO2 emissions per round trip (walking): 0 kg

Separated by the River Trent and united by a complete distaste for each other, these two clubs make for one of the shortest cross-river derbies in football. The walk between Meadow Lane and the City Ground is under 10 minutes and can be done without stepping into a car.

Sadly, this derby hasn’t been played often in recent years due to Notts County’s plummet through the leagues. But should they meet again competitively, it’ll be good for both the heart rate and the planet.

3) Liverpool vs Everton

Distance between stadiums: 0.8 miles

CO2 emissions per round trip (walking): 0 kg

Anfield and Goodison Park are so close you could probably hear the roar from one when a goal goes in at the other (or, more likely, when the referee does something unfathomable). It’s the Premier League’s greenest derby, logistically speaking.

Even better, the walk through Stanley Park is actually pleasant. Bonus points for the fact that many fans already walk or use public transport, thanks to Liverpool’s decent city links and general matchday chaos avoidance strategies.

It’s a shame this particularly green version of the derby is no more; the new Everton stadium is a whole 2.2 miles away. Walkable, we would say.

4) Chelsea vs Fulham

Distance between stadiums: 1.7 miles

CO2 emissions per round trip (walking or Tube): ~0.1 kg per person

This is the Premier League’s poshest low-carbon derby. You can walk from Stamford Bridge to Craven Cottage in half an hour, passing artisan bakeries and possibly a dog wearing a jacket.

Fulham have a smaller fanbase, but both clubs benefit from west London’s Tube and bus infrastructure, keeping emissions low, unless you count the gas emitted from overpriced matchday prosecco.

5) Bristol City vs Bristol Rovers

Distance between stadiums: 3.2 miles

CO2 emissions per round trip (public transport): ~0.2 kg per person

It’s not often played these days, thanks in part to their differing fortunes. But when it does happen, the Bristol derby is a fairly low-impact affair environmentally. Public transport links between Ashton Gate and the Memorial Stadium are solid, and there are even cycling routes for the truly eco-minded.

Still, the carbon output tends to spike when you factor in all the gas used for talking about past glories.

6) Hearts vs Hibernian

Distance between stadiums: 3.5 miles

CO2 emissions per round trip (walking or public transport): ~0-0.2 kg per person

Tynecastle and Easter Road are close enough that many fans walk or bus across Edinburgh without giving it a second thought. The city itself promotes pedestrian access and has a reasonably eco-friendly transit network.

Both clubs also have community schemes focused on sustainability, including partnerships with local renewable energy providers and food waste initiatives.

7) Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United

Distance between stadiums: 3.8 miles

CO2 emissions per round trip (public transport): ~0.25 kg per person

You could feasibly bike this one in 20 minutes, although that assumes you make it past the taunts and Yorkshire drizzle. Hillsborough and Bramall Lane sit on opposite sides of Sheffield but within a manageable distance. And the city’s tram and bus network mean there’s little excuse to drive.

Also notable: both clubs have started to explore green matchday practices, including reduced plastic use and local food vendors.

8) Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Distance between stadiums: 4.0 miles

CO2 emissions per round trip (Tube): ~0.2–0.3 kg per person

The North London Derby is one of the Premier League’s biggest and, thankfully, one of the greenest major ones too. Both the Emirates and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are linked by efficient London Underground lines, meaning most fans rely on electric-powered trains instead of cars.

Spurs even claim to be the ‘greenest club in the world’, with stadium features like a zero-to-landfill waste policy, food redistribution schemes and water conservation measures. Arsenal aren’t far behind, partnering with Octopus Energy and launching reusable cup schemes.

That doesn’t make the atmosphere any less toxic, but it does make it lower in emissions.

Carbon-friendly derbies are more than just good optics – they’re a reminder that football’s climate footprint isn’t just about floodlights and flights to Saudi Arabia. Fan travel makes up around 80% of a matchday’s total emissions, according to a 2020 Sport Positive report.

While nobody’s suggesting you stop going to away games, maybe walking to the derby – or at least hopping on a tram – is the easiest assist you can give the planet.

And if that fails, just support Dundee. Two grounds. One street. Zero guilt.

To learn more about Pledgeball and how you can pledge to help your club shoot up the sustainability standings, visit Pledgeball.org.