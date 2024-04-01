Listening to a football phone-in is like being locked in a room with a sleepy dog

It has been 30 years since the start of 5 Live, and 34 years of 606, which began on BBC Radio 5, before they added the Live. Do you care what anyone thinks about the football club you support? Do you care about what has happened to a club that is alien to you?

No, not unless you follow one of the half-a-dozen elite well-supported clubs, or you’re one of those weirdos who, as soon as you score, your first thought is to make ‘wanking’ gestures to opposition fans. People’s pain is the source of your pleasure.

Our relationship with football is rarely gauged by or changed by what other people think. We all know whoever we support, there are usually a quite small coterie of followers who are absolute nutters, however that is manifest. We typically ignore them and so does our club. No one will say they don’t listen to fans, but they really don’t listen to fans.

But these are the people phone-ins like because they provoke responses. Most of us realise this but a small group of fans do not, or see the phone-in as their chance to show off their wisdom. More reasoned voices avoid the phone-in, like we avoid the nutter on the bus.

But the phone-in is a strange thing, a persistent hangover from distant analogue days when it was the only way to make your voice heard. ‘Who do you blame?’,‘Whose fault is it?’ These are two cornerstones of every programme but if it’s not about your club, you don’t care.

People say the stupidest of things, are regularly inarticulate, and generally haven’t thought through their strongly held opinion. Many struggle to string together a coherent sentence and presumably these are judged the best callers. Endless paranoia is on display as to who doesn’t get enough credit, that most popular of existential points. Red-hot soccer chat indeed.

Defenders of the art form point to full switchboards as a justification for their existence. 5 Live’s 606 attracts between 700,000 and a million who typically listen for the first hour, which is pretty healthy. The typical listener is in their mid-40s and is more well-off than typical. Time spent listening is steady amongst most audiences, though is in decline amongst 16-34s according to Rayjar info. What the raw numbers don’t tell you is how many are satisfied or happy with the programme. So what if Dave from Headingley thinks Leeds will get automatic promotion or David Moyes is overrated?

I listen to almost every 606, mainly because it keeps me company, in the way only radio can. But I find the programme is easily ignored and the opposite of engaging.

The figures don’t measure or attempt to define how many people are meaningfully engaged and just have it on in the background, like me. Thanks to everything from fan TV to social media and club specific phone-ins, much of the fans’ passion has been absorbed, leaving mainstream radio to pick up the pieces. It’s time for you to have your say about your club. Don’t feel obliged.

The scripted intros are designed to fire up interest but don’t because we know how the show goes.

What on earth is going on at Chelsea? Are you worried, Everton fans? Whatever the answer is, who cares? The questions or debating points are usually macro not micro. And as such can be so generic as to be boring – ‘Do you think City will win it?’ Yes or no.

Barry is a West Ham fan who wants to know why Moyes took Antonio off and thinks VAR is not used properly. He calls the Premier League the Premiership, his mind stuck in 2007. There are a lot of calls like this. I’m sorry but I just don’t care what people think about everything and I don’t believe the presenters do. In football and more broadly in life. Some callers sound like they’re from central casting and that the broadcast is a satire.

We have to discuss the quality of the calls sonically. They are frequently muffled, distant or reverby, drowning in wow and flutter. The programme can’t do anything about that. This is the case across all phone-ins. It reveals the inconsistency of quality of telephony all too clearly and it plainly isn’t something consistent enough that you should base your broadcasting model on it. ‘It’s a terrible line’.

An argument about whether Moyes’ time is up or not is tedious and far too long and creates more heat than light. This is typical and is exhausting, going through the same old arguments like it is the first time.

Maybe you care about Burnley and whether they will or won’t be relegated but I doubt many do and find a discussion about it is less than ideal but they give airtime to someone who does. Often there’s a feeling, as the call ends, of ‘yeah shut up no one cares, that was boring, thank you caller’.

TalkSPORT’s phone-ins frequently plough the bottom of a particularly sludgy pond, with some pundits and callers seemingly just saying anything at all to fill the airtime and their words, like Donald Trump’s, are not supposed to be taken literally, or seriously.

Who will finish fourth? Villa or Spurs. Villa. No, Spurs. Time ticks by and your brain just atrophies as the tumbleweed blows through. And I consume a lot of football media. My appetite is big. You have to try hard to alienate me.

The irony is 5 Live has a whole array of talented pundits who discuss football often in a non-binary way and in detail. This isn’t that. There is no shortage of football voices. The problem is the format. The public are rarely as informed or as interesting as professional broadcasters or full-time pundits. That is self-evident. No wonder interest in the show fades. There’s only so much anyone can take.

You may or may not care about the presenters but they struggle to maintain quality because of the phone-in format and frankly some callers are confused or silly. Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton certainly try hard but the feeling they’ve been dealt a difficult hand is inescapable. I understand their contrarian v populist act is designed to make the programme more compulsive but I’m not sure it does. It’s creaking at the seams.

I suspect the people that commission the football phone-ins think that it is reflective of the typical fan: Stupid, uneducated, emotionally fragile. The whole thing ticks the engage-with-public box and justifies their existence.

The under-34s are increasingly lost to 606 and there is a serious decline in listening numbers. I’m not sure the station cares about that but it means the programmes too often sound like a confused old people’s home for boring old men.

At the end of every show you are left feeling that the whole thing has wasted your time in the same way as being locked in a room with a sleepy dog. Yet it remains, a long hangover from the distant Danny Baker days which at least had nothing to do with football and was cynical every time the show veered towards the game.

Obviously it is surely very cheap radio to get the public to provide your content and given recent financial restrictions, that could be important, but there are lots of other things they could broadcast. There are plenty of Goal Hanger podcasts that they already play.

Somehow the football phone-in has become established as a concept, even as the context it exists in has markedly changed since its inception, rendering it less relevant than ever. Soon the only people listening will be the callers broadcasting to themselves.