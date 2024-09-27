Football pundit shot after leaving television studio in ‘heinous attack’ as ‘angry’ ex-PL star reacts

Former Premier League forward Tuncay Sanli has reacted angrily after Turkish football pundit Serhat Akin was shot in the foot on Thursday evening.

Ex-Turkey international Akin was attacked when leaving a television studio in Istanbul after Turkish giants Fenerbahce beat Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 in the Europa League.

Security footage showed two individuals on a motorcycle with one dismounting the vehicle to shoot Akin.

The footage on social media reveals the attacker aiming for Akin’s legs with the former Fenerbahce player lying on the ground wounded after the incident.

Former Stoke City and Middlesbrough forward Tuncay visited his friend Akin – who started off his career at Fenerbahce before playing elsewhere in Europe for Anderlecht and Cologne – in hospital and gave an update on his condition.

Tuncay said: “He is currently very well, his morale is low. There is not much to say. He will undergo surgery tomorrow.

“I was with my brother because of the situation. He is my brother, we have experienced great things together. We have also experienced sadness.

“I came to him as soon as I heard. There is nothing very serious about his condition. He will most likely undergo surgery tomorrow.

“I am both sad and angry. Right now, his condition is very good. He is not in a good mood and his morale is low. I hope he regains his health as soon as possible.”

Turkish politician Mustafa Sarigul also visited Akin in hospital, he wrote on X: “I wish my brother Serhat Akın a speedy recovery. No thought can be silenced with a gun.’

“We condemn the armed attack on our former football player Serhat Akin.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and a speedy recovery. We expect the perpetrators to be held accountable before justice as soon as possible.”

His former club Fenerbahce also released a statement on the incident: “I learned with sorrow about the armed attack last night on our former football player Serhat Akın, who once wore the uniform of our football team and contributed to our championships. I strongly condemn this heinous attack.

“My expectation from the relevant units of our state is that the perpetrators of this attack and those behind it are quickly identified, made public, and the necessary punishments are ensured.”

And the Turkish Football Federation also commented on the attack, their statement read: “We have learned with regret that former national team player Serhat Akin was injured in his foot as a result of an armed attack.

“We strongly condemn the heinous attack and wish Serhat Akin a speedy recovery.”