The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: 1980s edition

Do you remember the 1980s? What do you mean you weren't even born?

To celebrate National 80s Day – it’s a thing, apparently – test your knowledge of football through the decade.

This Friday is National 80s Day, celebrating the decade throughout which, actually, many things about English football were pretty bloody bleak.

But there were some highlights, like Forest, Ipswich, Everton, Aberdeen and Villa having their fun on the European stage. Before English clubs were banned.

Anyway, keeping it light, we’ve got 20 questions to test you on domestic, European and international football throughout the 1980s.

When you’re done, don’t forget to challenge your mates on WhatsApp. Or maybe give your dad his chance to shine…

If you’re still looking for reasons not to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

Big Fat Famous Football365 Quiz of the Year – 2025

Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

Premier League quizzes

England quizzes and Missing Men

Quizzes and Missing Men by club

Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs