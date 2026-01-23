The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: 2016 edition

Take yourself back to 2016 with the Famous F365 Friday Quiz

Cast your mind back a decade to a supposedly-simpler time and join us aboard the 2016 bandwagon for this week’s Famous Friday Quiz.

2016 has been everywhere on social media of late for reasons we’re not entirely sure.

Perhaps people are reminiscing over when life wasn’t as expensive, bewildering or chaotic. It was the year that gave us Brexit and President Trump, so these were hardly halcyon days but, whatever.

2016 was an intense year in football too. Leicester won the title, Portugal won the Euros, Man Utd thought they won the jackpot with Jose, Pogba and Zlatan. What can you remember of it all?

Take the quiz and challenge your mates on WhatsApp…

