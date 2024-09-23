Name the players that have been sent off for Mikel Arteta...

Arsenal have received more red cards than any other Premier League team since Mikel Arteta took charge. Can you name the 13 players given their marching?

The Gunners are feeling hard-done-by again after another dismissal on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard, already on a booking, leathered the ball away to deny Manchester City a quick restart. Arteta isn’t having it, and many Arsenal fans feel it adds weight to theory that Prem refs actively hate them.

Regardless, the fact is that no side has collected as many red cards since Arteta took over in December 2019.

Your job is to name the 13 players responsible for 17 dismissals.

