F36Skive: Missing Men: Arsenal XI on Nwaneri’s debut aged 15…

Can you recall the Arsenal team when Ethan Nwaneri made his debut aged 15?

Ethan Nwaneri was given his first Premier League start at the same venue he made his debut aged just 15. Can you recall the Arsenal XI that day in 2022?

Nwaneri came full circle on New Year’s Day, making his first appearance in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up for a Premier League game against the same opponent he faced more than two years ago when he became Arsenal’s youngest-ever player.

The Gunners showed the type of mettle necessary in a come-from-behind win if they are to challenge Liverpool for the title.

Nwaneri impressed on his first Prem start, which came almost 28 months on from his debut when Arteta’s blooded the then-15-year-old from the bench as a 92nd-minute substitute.

Arsenal also scored three in a win that day too. Can you remember Arteta’s starters?

Gooners should be aiming for under a minute here…

