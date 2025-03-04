Ahead of Arsenal’s clash with PSV tonight, recall when Arsene Wenger’s side were reduced to nine men in Eindhoven in 2004…

The Gunners are in the Netherlands for their Champions League last 16 first-leg clash.

Just over 20 years ago, Wenger took his men to the Philips Stadion for a group stage clash.

Andre Ooijer gave the hosts an early lead before an Arsenal legend levelled prior to the break.

Then, as they tended to, the Gunners lost their discipline. A defender was red carded on 65 minutes, shortly before a midfielder followed him into the shower.

Arsenal held on, meaning they had to beat Rosenborg in the final group match to reach the knockout stages. Which they duly did, before being bundled out by Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Can you recall the Arsenal team? This was a month after their Invincible streak was ended, so it’s a handy XI…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to avoid work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more. We’ll have another new quiz for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST-READ FROM F365:

👉 Odegaard top, Willian bottom in ranking of every Arsenal signing after Wenger

👉

👉

Champions League quizzes: Name every winner | Highest scorers | Every final host city | Most clean sheets