Ian Wright in action soon after signing for Arsenal.

Join us as we go all the way back to before football was invented for Ian Wright’s glorious Arsenal debut…

The Gunners signed Wright for a club-record £2.5million fee on this day in 1991.

The striker scored on his debut in the League Cup at Leicester the day after joining from Palace before bagging a hat-trick on his league debut at Southampton the following weekend.

Can you remember that Arsenal XI?

It was 34 years ago, but this was a George Graham side synonymous with Arsenal at the time.

Gooners should be rattling Wright’s team-mates off in no time. And we’re expecting some swift times from the rest of you too.

