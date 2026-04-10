The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Ballon d’Or, Ballon d’Or, Ballon d’Or!

Harry Kane wants what Lionel Messi has many of...

This week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz is themed around the icons who won the Ballon d’Or… and a few who didn’t.

As the 2025/26 season draws towards its conclusion, thoughts are turning to who might win the Ballon d’Or.

Harry Kane is the new favourite. It will be a righteous victory when he leads Bayern Munich to the Treble while scoring 427 goals before captaining England to World Cup glory.

What about those who have gone before to win the Ballon d’Or.

Test yourselves with these 20 questions, then challenge your mates via WhatsApp.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

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👉 England quizzes and Missing Men

Quizzes and Missing Men by club: Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs