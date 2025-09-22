Quiz: Name the 13 Ballon d’Or winners before Dembele or Yamal is crowned…

Name the 13 Ballon d'Or winners since 2000...

Ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night, can you recall the 13 winners since this century?

Football’s big hitters will congregate in Paris this evening to crown the 2025 winner.

Ousmane Dembele was the heavy favourite to land the award – the top 10 is here – but Lamine Yamal’s odds are shortening as ceremony draws nearer.

It would be a first win for either star, leaving them just seven short of the player who has dominated the award in the modern era.

Since 2000, 13 players have won the Ballon d’Or. Can you name them all?

You’ve got 365 seconds. When you’re done, challenge your mates and be the king of your WhatsApp groups here.

