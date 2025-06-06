The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Transfer records edition…

Before Liverpool set a new British benchmark by buying Florian Wirtz, take the Famous F365 Friday Quiz on national and world transfer records…

The Reds look like having to pay a British transfer record to land Wirtz, with Moises Caicedo’s record under threat.

How well do you know your transfers?

We’ve got 20 questions on the British and international records down the years.

Here we go…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to look busy, or you need to redeem yourself, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Gyokeres to Man Utd gaining traction

👉 Every Premier League transfer and release confirmed in the summer of 2025

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: FA Cup finals | Random 90s players | English league derbies

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs