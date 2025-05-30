The Champions League final is tomorrow – so why not get in the mood with a quiz?

Paris Saint-Germain face Inter at the Allianz Arena, and there’s every chance one player will write their name into history with the winning goal. But how well do you remember the heroes of finals gone by?

We’re asking you to name the last 20 players to score the winning goal in a Champions League final.

Prove your ball knowledge by challenging your friends and WhatsApp groups to the Famous F365 Friday Quiz.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to look busy, or you need to redeem yourself, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Man Utd’s seven striker options after Liam Delap snubbed them for Chelsea

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool transfer targets plus Man Utd outcast: Top 10 wingers available this summer

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: FA Cup finals | Random 90s players | English league derbies

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs