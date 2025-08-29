The 36 Champions League clubs have been confirmed, with Kairat Almaty stunning Scottish champions Celtic in their play-off.

This week’s Famous Friday Quiz tests your knowledge of minnows who have qualified for Europe’s premier competition over the years.

We’ve given you 20 teams, and you must identify them through their badge and tell us what country they are from. Simple enough, right?

Hopefully you can manage better than the F365 team. X got , Y got , and Z got .

Once you’re done, have a brag Below The Line. Thank you and good luck.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to look busy, or you need to redeem yourself, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Amorim sack clear as ‘eerily similar’ Ten Hag trend spotted and ‘escape route’ emerges

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Arsenal, Ruben Amorim, Newcastle’s new striker, Rangers v Celtic

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: European transfers | Random 90s players | Musicians and football

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs