Newcastle’s clash with Barcelona inevitably prompts memories of Tino Asprilla’s hat-trick in 1997. But can you recall his 10 Toon team-mates?

Tyneside is abuzz ahead of Barca’s visit tonight in the Champions League. But St James’ Park will struggle to match the atmosphere from 28 years ago (really?!) when Louis van Gaal’s side were no match for Kenny Dalglish’s Magpies.

Asprilla’s hat-trick lives long in the memory – but what about the rest of the Newcastle XI?

Don’t be fooled by the image above. Temuri Ketsbaia came off the bench so don’t waste half a morning trying 427 different spellings of a wrong answer.

Howay. And when you’re done, don’t forget to challenge your mates in your WhatsApp groups.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Newcastle Missing Men

👉 Champions League quizzes

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

Quizzes and Missing Men by club

Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs