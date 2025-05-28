Ahead of Chelsea’s Europa Conference final against Real Betis, reminisce over a European showpiece for the Blues that people actually cared about…

Enzo Maresca’s men take on Real Betis in Wrocław tonight with Chelsea looking to land a ninth continental crown – if we’re including the Super Cup.

Their greatest European night came in Munich – the host city for this weekend’s Champions League final – where they overcame Bayern on penalties in 2012.

Can you recall Roberto Di Matteo’s XI? The left winger selection raised a few eyebrows…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365:

👉 Real Betis vs Chelsea prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

👉 Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Missing Men: Arsenal | Man City | Man Utd | Liverpool | Tottenham | Chelsea