Edu and Mikel Arteta have spent a lot of money at Arsenal...

Do you know the 10 most expensive signings outgoing Arsenal director of football Edu Gaspar made at the club?

Arsenal have spent a lot of money since Edu joined the club in July 2019, initially as a technical director. He became the club’s first director of football in November 2022.

Mikel Arteta’s ‘key ally’ will reportedly leave the club with the Gunners planning a big ‘reshuffle’ of their hierarchy.

You’ve got 365 seconds to name his top 10 priciest signings. As always, record your scores on the leaderboard and brag Below The Line.

