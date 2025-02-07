Harry Kane, David Beckham. Jordan Pickford all went on loan. Where?

Can you place these 20 England stars on loan at Football League clubs when they were making their way in the game?

Lots of these top players credit spells further down the divisions as crucial to their development.

Can you recall where these stars played before they really hit the big time?

We just need one club per player so for England internationals like Jordan Pickford and Andros Townsend, who had multiple spells at different EFL clubs, any of those teams gets you the point.

This is a toughie. Anything over 14 is a pass. Under 50 per cent gets you a month at Carlisle…

