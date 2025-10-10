The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: England versus Home Nations and Republic of Ireland…

Ollie Watkins and Anthony Gordon celebrate England's second against Wales.

Will you find the Famous F365 Friday Quiz as easy as England made it look against Wales on Thursday night?

The Three Lions raced into a three-goal lead at Wembley before cruising through the rest of a friendly played in front of a mute Wembley.

Even without the backing of the home crowd, Thomas Tuchel’s players were all decent.

Now it’s your turn. Your test is 20 questions, five each on England’s games against each of the Home Nations and Republic of Ireland.

Don’t let your country down…

