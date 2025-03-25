The Bellinghams and Beckhams are easy. Will you get the one-cap wonder who played for Real Sociedad, or the Liverpool legend who moved to Osasuna?

Fourteen England internationals have sampled La Liga, with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to become the 15th. Real Madrid, apparently, have the Liverpool full-back all signed up.

Alexander-Arnold would be heading for the most popular destination for England stars, but Atletico have taken a couple of the right-back’s international team-mates in recent seasons.

Those are the easy ones. We’ll be a lot more impressed if you can recall the players who turned out for Osasuna, Sporting Gijon, Betis and Real Sociedad.

You’ve got 365 seconds, Vamos!

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST-READ FROM F365

👉 Kane one behind Sancho in ranking of every foreign-based England player

👉 Real Madrid ‘give the OK’ as star ‘will sign for Liverpool’ with Reds star close to leaving

England Missing Men: Taylor’s only team | Sven’s first XI | Southgate’s first XI