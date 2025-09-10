England quiz: 365 seconds to name the last 20 one-goal wonders…

Can you name the 20 players who, like three of last night’s goalscorers, have notched a single, solitary England goal in the last decade…

The Three Lions made light work of Serbia on Tuesday night, with Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi all bagging their first international goals.

They join 20 other players in the last decade who currently retain ‘one-goal wonder’ status.

How many of those players can you name in 365 seconds?

We’ve given you the club they played for at the time, their position and the opponent. What more do you want?

Don’t forget to record your scores and take on your mates and WhatsApp groups by challenging them here.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 England quizzes and Missing Men

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

🦁 England player ratings v Serbia: Rice deadly, Rogers excellent, Madueke the perfect back-up

🦁 England arrive under Tuchel but will return from World Cup ‘with their tails between their legs’

🦁 New England midfielder ‘makes it look so easy’ as Tuchel position dilemma solved