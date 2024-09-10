As Harry Kane becomes England’s tenth centurion, we need you to name the nine players he’s joining in an exclusive club…

Kane will start tonight against Finland at Wembley, where he will be honoured upon his 100th cap for the Three Lions. He also wants 100 goals, but that feels like a tall order. His race is almost run, isn’t it?

Anyway, the current skipper will join a number of previous captains among the nine players who beat him to the tonne.

You’ve got 365 seconds to name those nine players, which is far more time than you really need. Go on then…

