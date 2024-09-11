Harry Kane celebrates his debut goal after coming off the bench.

Harry Kane made his 100th England appearance last night. But can you recall the XI from his first?

Roy Hodgson gave a young Kane his first cap in March 2015, when the then-21-year-old Wayne Rooney was replaced for the last 20 minutes of a 4-0 over Lithuania.

Kane took just 79 seconds and three touches before bagging his first international goal. He’s scored a few more since. All of them fraudulently.

We know Kane was on the bench – but we need you to tell us who made Roy’s starting XI. Not easy, this.

As always, brag in the comments and leave your scores on the leaderboard.

