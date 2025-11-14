The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: England at the World Cup finals

It's Friday. No one else is working, why should you?

Stop working immediately because these 20 devilish questions on England at World Cup finals since 1966 won’t answer themselves…

The Three Lions are turning their focus to next summer in USA, Canada and Mexico having made qualifying look a piece of p*ss.

A tougher test is surely the Famous F365 Friday Quiz, this week themed on England’s history at World Cup finals.

Steady has set a high bar, bagging 18/20. When you’ve wiped the smug smile off his face, challenge your mates on WhatsApp.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

