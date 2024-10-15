How fast can you name the dozen players to have won the Ballon d’Or this century?

This year’s award will be handed out later this month. Here is the long list of nominees. And here are the hot favourites.

Two big names have dominated the award in recent years – but 10 other stars have taken home the Golden Ball since 2000.

You’ve got 365 seconds to recall them all. But you won’t need that long, will you?

As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard and tell us all about it Below The Line.



