Only 11 clubs have won the Scottish top flight since its first season way back in 1890/91. We want you to name 10 of them, ignoring Third Lanark’s 1904 success because they dissolved in 1967.

Aberdeen are threatening to split the Old Firm with their unbeaten start to the season, which includes a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park and a 2-1 home win over Rangers.

Should the Dons win the Scottish Premiership this season, they would be the first club outside of the Old Firm to do so since 1985.

Do you know your Scottish champions? How quickly can you name all 10 clubs to win the league north of the border?

You have 365 seconds. Make sure you record your scores on the leaderboard and brag Below The Line.

