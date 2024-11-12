Can you name the 16 Spurs managers before Ange?

Remind yourself why Tottenham are like they are by reminiscing over Ange Postecoglou’s predecessors. How many of the 16 permanent Prem managers can you recall?

Spurs remain an unfathomable enigma, lurching from world-class one week to p*ss-poor the next.

Postecoglou has the same issue as so many who have gone before him. How do you solve the Spursy problem?

Sixteen have tried before Postecoglou since football was invented in 1992. Can you recall those poor souls? We’ve given you the year they took over and even their nationality, FFS, so you’ve no excuse really.

We haven’t included caretaker managers because no one wants to spend their Tuesday typing ‘Ryan Mason’ a dozen times.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to run down the clock to the weekend, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool strengthen grip as Dr Tottenham saves another patient

👉 Former Chelsea boss obviously favourite for Spurs manager job as Angeball doubts resurface

👉 Ange out? Spurs fans should surely save their ire for Daniel Levy…