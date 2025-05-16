The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: FA Cup final edition…

FA Cup final weekend is here and there’s no better way to kick it off than the Famous F365 Friday Quiz…

Manchester City and Crystal Palace will meet at Wembley in the 153rd FA Cup showpiece, with City seeking their eighth cup triumph while the Eagles chase their first.

Palace and City are among the topics tested in this week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz, along with missed penalties, missing sponsors, minging suits and musical misdeeds all around the cup final.

Anything over 15 gets you a place in the Royal Box. Let us have your scores Below The Line…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to look busy, or you need to redeem yourself, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Big Weekend: FA Cup final, Goodison goodbye, Wood, Arteta, Ajax’s epic Eredivisie choke

👉 Six Leverkusen standouts reassigned post-Alonso to Real Madrid with Liverpool given two signings

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Prem caretaker managers | Random 90s players | English league derbies

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs

