Can you identify these 20 cup semi-final scorers?

It’s FA Cup semi-final weekend – which can only begin once you’ve taken The Famous F365 Friday Quiz.

Before Villa, Palace, Forest and City head to Wembley, your task is simple…

Identify these 20 players who have scored goals in FA Cup semi-finals since 2000.

Sounds easy, but it’s tougher than it sounds. The pass mark is 15/20.

But you need 17 to beat Winty; 18 to better Soutar; and an almost-perfect 19/20 to lord it over Williams.

