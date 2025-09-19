The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Iconic goals and their assists…

Who played the final pass before these iconic goals?

The Famous F365 Friday Quiz brings you 20 legendary goals. We all know the scorers; but do you know who provided the assists?

You will have seen these goals countless times – you’ve probably tried to recreate a few of them.

The name of the those who applied the finishing touches will be etched on your memory, but what about those who teed them up?

The bar has been set high on the desk. From Ford, Stead and Soutar respectively: 17, 16, 15.

Take the quiz then challenge your mates in your WhatsApp groups.

