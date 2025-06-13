The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: FIFA Club World Cup edition…

Who will these players represent at the Club World Cup?

Everyone has FIFA Club World Cup fever and the only cure is the Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Identify the clubs these ex-Prem stars will represent in USA…

The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off this weekend. That exciting, isn’t it? Isn’t it?!

Thirty-two teams are in the United States to participate in Gianni Infantino’s wet dream, with Manchester City and Chelsea representing the Premier League. ‘

You will recognise plenty of players from having played in England earlier in their career.

We’ve got 20 of them. All you have to do is tell us which club they will be representing – begrudgingly, perhaps – at the CWC.

You’ll need a perfect score to beat Soutar…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to look busy, or you need to redeem yourself, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd to rival Liverpool, Chelsea; new Nunez link

👉 Twenty biggest transfers in the world in 2025 summer transfer window

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: FA Cup finals | Random 90s players | English league derbies

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs