The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Identify the Prem and Champions League club badges…

Can you identify the 20 clubs from a slither of their badge?

Now this is a test… can you identify the club from a small slither of their badge?

This week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz presents you with a small section of club badges from Premier League and Champions League teams.

All you need is to identify the clubs. Easy, right?

You’ll get some immediately. One or two might just ruin your weekend. Sorry about that.

The pass mark here is a very gettable 16/20. One F365-er scored 15. He’s dead to us.

