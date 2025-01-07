How many of this century's Carabao Cup losers can you recall?

Ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-finals this week, tell us all the beaten finalists since the turn of the century. Bloomin’ hard, this…

No one remembers this losers, apparently. But that’s exactly what you have to do here.

The beaten finalists since 2000 are currently scattered across all divisions between the Premier League and League Two.

How many can you recall in 365 seconds?



If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Premier League player stats: Salah flying, Watkins misfiring, Calvert-Lewin mistiming, Flekken saving

👉 Man Utd third-bottom, Forest top of Premier League form table…

👉 Liverpool fans say ‘let him go’ on Trent as Reds already have ‘defensive upgrade’

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs