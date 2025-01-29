Can you recall the XI picked by Rafa Benitez against PSV in 2007?

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with PSV, recall the Reds XI that beat the Dutchmen 3-0 in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final in 2007.

There’s little riding on tonight’s clash in the Netherlands, with Liverpool needing a point to be sure of finishing top while only series of extremely unfortunate events could deny PSV a play-off place.

There was plenty more on Liverpool’s trip to Eindhoven in April 2007, when the Reds blew away their hosts to put one foot in the semi-finals.

Rafa Benitez’s side went on to reach the final in Athens, and this was a very good Liverpool XI. Kopites should be aiming for under a minute here…

Go ‘ed, la…

