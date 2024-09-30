F36Skive: How Man Utd spent £600m on 21 players for Erik ten Hag…

Manchester United have furnished Erik ten Hag with roughly £600million worth of talent. Can you recall the 21 players signed during the Dutchman’s reign?

Ten Hag is under huge pressure after yet another inept performance in a home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. About which we have Conclusions. Sixteen of them.

One of the defences offered for Ten Hag has been that he hasn’t yet built the team in his image. But United have signed 21 players during his time at the club, including 13 of the Sunday’s 20-man squad.

You have got 365 seconds to remember those 21 players who have cost United a combined total of around £600million.

As ever, record your times on the leaderboard and have a brag Below The Line.

