We have a Portugal-themed Man Utd quiz for you to try...

With Ruben Amorim reportedly set to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, we have looked at the club’s Portuguese players over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously the most notable Portuguese player in the club’s history, with Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes expected to be managed by Amorim soon. You also have Nani, Joel Periera, and how can you forget Bebe?

Including nine questions about players from Portugal and one about Jose Mourinho, we have a Portuguese-themed Man Utd quiz for you lovely people.

As ever, record your scores and have a brag Below The Line.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

