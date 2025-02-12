Merseyside derby Missing Men: Dalglish’s last Liverpool XI in 1991…

Ahead of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, reminisce over one of the most memorable clashes between Everton and Liverpool in 1991.

The derby rivals were drawn together in the 1990-91 FA Cup fifth round and, after a 0-0 draw at Anfield, the Toffees and Reds met at Goodison, where the hosts came from behind four times to draw 4-4.

It was to be Kenny Dalglish’s final game in charge before he announced his shock resignation two days later.

Can you recall the final Liverpool XI of Dalglish’s first Reds reign?

Some tips: Dalglish stiffened his midfield by moving a left-back into the engine room. This XI actually features four full-backs…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions on the F365 tables: The Rashford Factor and Spurs’ damning quarter-hour

👉 Liverpool seek out eight-goal Mohamed Salah replacement wanted by Arsenal

👉 Arsenal f**cked as Kai Havertz is ruled out for the season after his hamstring tears in Dubai

TRY THIS NEXT The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Merseyside derby edition…