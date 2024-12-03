F36Skive: Missing Men: Man Utd XI when Keane told Vieira: ‘I’ll see you out there’

Can you remember who followed Roy Keane out of the Highbury tunnel?

Can you recall the Man Utd team that followed Roy Keane out of the Highbury tunnel and into battle against Arsenal in 2005?

Keane told Patrick Vieira ‘I’ll see you out there’ before United beat the Gunners 4-2 in February 2005.

John O’Shea wrapped up victory with a sublime late chip, but the Republic of Ireland defender started on the bench, so he’s no use to you here.

As always, record your times on the leaderboard and have a brag Below The Line.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal v Man Utd, Man City, Eddie Howe, Ollie Watkins

👉 Wayne Rooney is a celebrity; he doesn’t need this Plymouth hell

👉 Every Premier League club’s worst player in 24/25: Walker, Jesus, Ugarte, Ferguson…

TRY THIS NEXT ⏳Can you name all 51 Premier League clubs since 1992?