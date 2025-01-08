Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino made 21 changes between them.

Before Tottenham take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, cast your mind back to 2016 when Jurgen Klopp’s reserves beat Spurs’ second-string…

In the fourth round in 2016/17, Klopp made 11 changes but his side were still too strong for a Spurs team featuring 10 changes of their own.

The tie was won thanks to a brace from one of the forwards.

Does that jog the memory? You’ll need something because this is a desperately difficult XI to put together. This could stump even the Kopites among us.

Some other clues, because we’re nice: one of the centre-backs was more of a midfielder; the deepest midfielder played for both clubs; and this was one of only three games the left-sided attacker featured in for Liverpool.

All the very best.

