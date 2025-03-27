As Trent Alexander-Arnold winds down his Liverpool career, cast your mind back to 2016 when the right-back made his Reds debut…

In the Carabao Cup fourth round in 2016/17, Alexander-Arnold was one of 11 changes made by Jurgen Klopp but his Liverpool side were still too strong for a Spurs team featuring 10 changes of their own.

The tie was won thanks to a brace from one of the forwards.

Does that jog the memory? You’ll need something because this is a desperately difficult XI to put together. This could stump even the Kopites among us.

🤔 The Trent Alexander-Arnold dilemma: would you stay at Liverpool, or join Real Madrid?

Some other clues, because we’re nice: one of the centre-backs was more of a midfielder; the deepest midfielder played for both clubs; and this was one of only three games the left-sided attacker featured in for Liverpool.

All the very best.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MORE ON ALEXANDER-ARNOLD’S FUTURE

👉 Trent Alexander-Arnold: the backlash to the backlash, plus Man City FFP and Kane > Bowen shock

👉 Revealed: The real reason TAA is leaving Liverpool and it’s not about money or trophies

👉 Alexander-Arnold can escape Liverpool ‘buts’ with a move to his ‘spiritual home’

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs