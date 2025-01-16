Can you recall Solskjaer's XI that put nine past Saints?

Remember when Manchester United put nine past Southampton? Can you recall Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s XI?

United smashed Saints at an empty Old Trafford, with seven different players – plus Jan Bednarek – scoring for the Red Devils to equal the highest margin of victory in Premier League history.

It certainly helped that Southampton were down to 10 men after only two minutes. Bonus point for naming the sinning Saint…

You have 365 seconds but United fans should need barely half that time…

Go, go, go!

