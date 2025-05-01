Can you recall the Manchester United side overrun by Marcelo Bielsa’s Athletic Bilbao in 2012?

The two sides meet again this evening in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

Their last clash came in the same competition in 2012 at the last-16 stage. Athletic Club were the victors, winning both legs to secure a 5-3 aggregate triumph.

In truth, the scorelines were closer than United deserved. Bielsa’s young side were superb, too quick and energetic for the Red Devils, who had won only one game in five in Europe that season.

How fast can you remember Sir Alex Ferguson’s XI? A clue: the engine room is staffed by two players who are not best remembered as central midfielders…

