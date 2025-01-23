Missing Men: When Man Utd beat Rangers in ‘best-ever atmosphere’

Gary Neville described the Ibrox atmosphere as the best he's played in.

Manchester United fans: depress yourself further by recalling the XI that faced Rangers back when you were good…

In 2003/04, United were Premier League champions when they went to Glasgow to face Rangers in the Champions League.

They won 1-0 with a goal from an unlikely source.

Can you remember Sir Alex Ferguson’s selection that night at Ibrox in an atmosphere described by Gary Neville as the best he’s experienced?

There’s one answer for you…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Every Premier League transfer completed in the 2025 January window

👉 Rashford to Arsenal, Ferguson to Man Utd among potential last-gasp January loans for Big Six

👉 Mikel Arteta ‘lost in his own aura’ as Man Utd blasted for Garnacho decision

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs