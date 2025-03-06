Before Manchester United face Real Sociedad, recall when David Moyes took his Red Devils to San Sebastian in 2013…

The Moyes era was in its infancy – did it ever reach the next phase? – when United went to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the Champions League.

Barely six months after Sir Alex Ferguson had retired, it was a small glimpse of the type of shambles to come.

United drew 0-0 but Robin van Persie – a second-half substitute – missed a penalty and the Red Devils had a man sent off.

Can you recall Moyes’ boys? You’ve got 365 seconds…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more. We’ll have another new head-f*** for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST-READ FROM F365

👉 Ruben Amorim to blame for six Man Utd mistakes, including Mainoo and Antony

👉 Champions League prize money calculated: Liverpool and Arsenal competing for £210m jackpot