Ahead of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal, recall the Toon XI that pulled off one of the best comebacks in Premier League history…

Fourteen years to the day since Alan Pardew’s Magpies recovered from 4-0 down to hold Arsene Wenger’s Gunners to a 4-4 draw, the two sides will meet again in a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Back then, Arsenal were 3-0 up inside 10 minutes and 4-0 up by 26 minutes.

But Newcastle rallied after the break, capping their comeback with a brilliant volley from a player, sadly, no longer with us.

Can you recall Pardew’s picks?

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW 2025

👉 January transfer window losers: Manchester United, Leicester, Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool fans

👉 January transfer window winners: Rashford, Nottingham Forest, Spurs, Manchester City and more

👉 Who were the biggest spenders in the January 2025 transfer window?

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs