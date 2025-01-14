Forest score their winner against Liverpool on the Premier League's first weekend.

As Liverpool prepare to head to the City Ground, can you recall the Nottingham Forest team that defeated the Reds in the first Premier League game to be televised on Sky?

We’re taking you back to the weekend football was invented in August 1992.

The first ‘Super Sunday’ was broadcast from the City Ground where Brian Clough’s Forest welcomed a Liverpool side bossed by Graeme Souness.

The game was settled by a single goal, scored in the first half by one of Forest’s strikers. We’ve given you a bloody big clue.

Can you remember Cloughie’s XI? One of the centre-backs is probably the trickiest name to recall…

