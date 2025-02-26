Remember when Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle lost 4-3 at Anfield? It was only 29 years ago. Can you recall King Kev’s Entertainers?

Going in to what proved to be one of the most entertaining games in Premier League history, Newcastle were wobbling like f***.

At the end of January, Keegan’s side had a 12-point lead over Manchester United. By the end of March, they trailed the Red Devils by three points, though they had two games in hand.

One of those was Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds were going nicely themselves, third in the table having scored more goals and conceded fewer than Newcastle or United. But to many draws kept Roy Evans’ side from mounting a serious title challenge.

Still, that didn’t stop them from further screwing Newcastle’s.

Liverpool led in the second minute thanks to the first of Robbie Fowler’s two goals, but Newcastle turned it around to lead inside 14 minutes. Fowler levelled in the second half, but Newcastle edged ahead again before the hour mark.

Then it went wrong for the Magpies. Stan Collymore made it 3-3 midway through the second half before the Reds striker smashed in the winner in the second minute of added time, prompting Keegan to slump over an advertising board by the bench.

Evans summed it up: “To be fair, it was kamikaze defending. Managers would be dead within six months if every game was like that.”

Can you recall the Newcastle side that had their hearts broken by Collymore and co?

